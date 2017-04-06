Gering man accused of punching man, threatening woman with knife

A Gering man already facing a July trial date for a felony weapons charge has been arrested again- this time for threatening to stab a woman.

Court documents say that on Monday, 37-year-old Isaiah Hill went to a home in Scottsbluff. He allegedly demanded to the couple living there that they allow him to see their daughter. Despite being told she no longer lives there, things heated up and Hill began yelling at the wife.

The husband went and pushed Hill off their porch and into the driveway, and the two men started throwing punches at each other. At that point, Hill produced a 6″ knife and threatened to stab the wife. He then got into a car with a female and fled the area.

On Wednesday, Scottsbluff officers were investigating an unrelated noise complaint, and were able to locate Hill and arrest him on the charges of Terroristic Threats and Assault.

Isaiah Hill was arrested back in February following a probation search where officers found two knives on Hill. He is a convicted felon, and is not allowed to have weapons as terms of his sentencing. He’s pleaded not guilty to those charges of: Felon in Possession of a Deadly Weapon and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

A jury trial for the February case is set to begin the July jury term;