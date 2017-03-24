Gering man accused of sending lewd photos, soliciting sex from teens on social media

Authorities have arrested a Gering man for sending inappropriate pictures and messages to high school girls on social media.

21-year-old Riley Lenhart was arrested on Thursday on charges of Attempted Child Enticement (a Class II Felony) and Sale of Obscene Material to a Minor (Class I Misdemeanor).

Court documents say Lenhart sent sexually explicit photos to at least three high school girls through Snapchat. Additionally, on March 13th, one of the victims claims that Lenhart messaged her on Facebook with another sexually explicit photo. The girl questioned why he was sending her the photo, Lenhart said he’s stop but said, “let me just hit it just once jk.”

After the girl reached out to Scottsbluff Police about the incident, they attempted to contact Lenhart about the photos and messages. Initially, he hung up on the officer; but later agreed to come in to talk about the allegations. Lenhart never came to the police department for an interview, and on Wednesday a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Lenhart is being held on a $100,000 bond, and is scheduled to make his first appearance on Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court on the four charges.