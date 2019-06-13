Gering man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

A Gering man is behind bars for the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl at a Scottsbluff trailer court in May of this year.

Kevin Short Bull Jr. was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony First Degree Sexual Assault of a Child more than 12 Years of Age but Less than 16, and three counts each of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child and Procuring Alcohol for a Minor.

In court documents, authorities say their investigation found the 35-year-old sexually assaulted the 15-year-old victim in the back of a trailer at the 5th Avenue Trailer Court May 9 after the girl and another minor had consumed alcohol.

The arrest affidavit says the assault took place when the other minor had left the trailer. Investigators say the girl was able to identify the suspect by his first name and describing several of his tattoos, with the other minor and another juvenile confirming they found Short Bull with the victim when they returned to the residence and took the girl to another location for the night.

If convicted on the 1B felony charge, Short Bull faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. The delinquency and procuring charges are Class I misdemeanors that carry a maximum sentence of one year each. Bond in the case is set at $300,000 with a ten percent provision, and Short Bull’s first court appearance is anticipated Friday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court.