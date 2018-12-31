class="post-template-default single single-post postid-356288 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Gering man accused of stealing debit card; drug possession

BY Ryan Murphy | December 31, 2018
Home News Regional News
Gering man accused of stealing debit card; drug possession
Luis Ayala/ SBCDC Booking Photo

A 31-year-old Gering man has been arrested after reportedly using a stolen debit card to steal more than $400 on Christmas Eve.

Court records say Luis Ayala was caught on video surveillance at First State Bank using the stolen card, and five separate transactions totaled just over $400.

A search warrant was issued on Ayala’s home, and police found methamphetamine and other drugs and paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with:

  • Theft by Unlawful Taking
  • Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana

Ayala is being held on a $35,000 bond at 10%, and is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments