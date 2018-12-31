Gering man accused of stealing debit card; drug possession

A 31-year-old Gering man has been arrested after reportedly using a stolen debit card to steal more than $400 on Christmas Eve.

Court records say Luis Ayala was caught on video surveillance at First State Bank using the stolen card, and five separate transactions totaled just over $400.

A search warrant was issued on Ayala’s home, and police found methamphetamine and other drugs and paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with:

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Device

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana

Ayala is being held on a $35,000 bond at 10%, and is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.