Gering man accused of taking over $7,200 from Bluffs sporting goods store

An internal theft at Dunham’s Sporting Goods has resulted in felony theft charges being filed against former employee Mason Kautz.

The 24 year old Gering man is accused of stealing over $7,200 from Dunham’s since June of this year.

Court documents say after the store manager found some return slips in the trash, he conducted their loss prevention officer Randal Nickerson . Nickerson told Scottsbluff Police that Kautz had taken money from deposits, entered false returns and pocketed the cash and had stolen merchandise.

Police interviewed Kautz Thursday and he was arrested and taken to the Scotts Bluff County jail on a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Kautz is being held on $25,000 bond pending his first court appearance late this morning.