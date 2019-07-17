Gering man admits to sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

A 40-year-old Gering man has been arrested after admitting to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl multiple times starting this spring.

Joseph Smith, alias Joby Smith, is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Forcible Sexual Assault (Class 2 Felony) and two counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault without Consent (Class 1 Misdemeanor).

Court documents say this week, the girl went to CAPstone for a forensic interview. She says that starting in April, Smith began with the unwanted advances.

The first instance began with him putting his hand on her thigh; as the weeks and months progressed, the nature of the sexual assaults heightened.

On Monday, Gering Police went to Smith’s home and brought him to the police station for an interview. Initially, he denied all allegations, but towards the end of the 90 minute interview, he admitted everything.

In his arrest affidavit, he states, “It just start as playing and it just got out of control… everything that she said is true.”

He is being held at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center without bond until he is arraigned on the charges Wednesday afternoon.

Smith could face up to 50 years in prison on each of the Class 2 Felony charges if convicted.