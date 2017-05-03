Gering man and woman charged in strange overnight abduction

A Gering man and woman who were part of a group accused of abducting and tying a man to a chair overnight will make their first court appearance later this afternoon.

33 year old Raymond Gonzales and 26 year old Cassondra Rotherham are both facing charges of first degree false imprisonment while Rotherham is also charged with robbery.

Court documents say the victim, in town for construction work, was lured to a Gering house last Thursday (April 27th) by Rotherham to smoke marijuana. Once inside the victim told Police he was attacked by Rotherham and four men, one of them identified as Gonzales, and was tied to a chair with zip ties placed around his wrist. The victim said he was struck twice in the face by Rotherham, had his wallet , truck keys and some change taken and was left tied to the chair overnight while he was being watched by three of the men.

Early the next morning after Rotherham and one of the men left, the victim was untied and given his change and wallet back, saying he was not needed anymore. The victim said he went back to the address Saturday to get “his belongings” but Rotherham told him he was not getting anything back and if he contacted Police she would file a rape report.

The victim reported the alleged incident to Gering Police Sunday April 30th