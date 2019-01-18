Gering man arrested following alleged violent assaults

A 37-year-old Gering man is being held on a $311,500 bond after reportedly hospitalizing a man following an apparent drug deal gone wrong in one incident, and beating a woman with a beer bottle in another incident.

Jared Rutter is charged with 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony and Terroristic Threats.

Court documents say on December 30th, Scottsbluff Police responded to the Emergency Room at Regional West to talk to the victim of the assault, who was bleeding from cuts on his face and was missing several teeth.

The victim said he was working in his garage when a man- later identified as Rutter- grabbed him out of the chair and was beaten with a hand tool. He also said he was kicked repeatedly in the ribs and was unable to fight back because he only had one leg.

When police went to the scene of the crime, they found blood on the chair he was sitting in, on the floor, and on the counter top. They also found a metal pipe wrench and a pair of pliers that also had blood on them.

After returning to Regional West, the victim told police that Rutter accused him of being a snitch. He continued to say he gave Rutter $80 to buy methamphetamine, but never received the meth. The victim also said that earlier in the day, the two had a disagreement over the methamphetamine and Rutter punched him in the face at that time.

In the December case, he is charged with 1st Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

In a separate incident, Rutter is accused of using a beer bottle to assault and threaten a woman. The Nebraska State Patrol investigated a July, 2018 incident where a female victim said she was fishing with Rutter. At one point, he reportedly struck her across the face with a full beer bottle.

The woman told him to take her back to town, and at that point he broke the beer bottle, held it to her face and said, ‘Do you want to die tonight?”

The victim said Rutter’s actions and personality seemed off and he was acting unpredictable and was worried he might be on drugs.

Rutter told investigators that the female was intoxicated, and admitted to throwing a beer bottle in her general direction, but denied ever hitting her.

Earlier this month, investigators reviewed the interview from the summer and decided there was probable cause that he committed the crimes of 2nd Degree Assault and Terroristic Threats.

A warrant for Jared Rutter’s arrest was issued on January 8th, and he was arrested this week. He’s scheduled to make his first appearance on all four charges today in Scotts Bluff County Court.