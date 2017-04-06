Gering man arrested following Wednesday night WING bust

A 20-year-old Gering man was arrested Wednesday night following the execution of a search warrant at his home on K Street.

Jacob A. Johnson was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Court documents say that during the search, officers found baggies with meth residue and items associated with the use and sale of the drug.

Additionally, officers found 48 used hypodermic needles in the basement area of the home.

Johnson is already set to be sentenced on an amended charge of Attempted Distribution of a Controlled Substance on April 12th. In November, Johnson sold 1.7 grams of methamphetamine to a CI working for WING. He pleaded no contest to the Class IIA Felony, and could face up to 20 years in prison on that charge.

The Gering Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted WING in the execution of Wednesday’s arrest.