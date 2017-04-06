class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227201 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Gering man arrested following Wednesday night WING bust

BY Ryan Murphy | April 6, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Gering man arrested following Wednesday night WING bust
Courtesy Scotts Bluff County Jail

A 20-year-old Gering man was arrested Wednesday night following the execution of a search warrant at his home on K Street.

Jacob A. Johnson was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Court documents say that during the search, officers found baggies with meth residue and items associated with the use and sale of the drug.

Additionally, officers found 48 used hypodermic needles in the basement area of the home.

Johnson is already set to be sentenced on an amended charge of Attempted Distribution of a Controlled Substance on April 12th. In November, Johnson sold 1.7 grams of methamphetamine to a CI working for WING. He pleaded no contest to the Class IIA Felony, and could face up to 20 years in prison on that charge.

The Gering Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol assisted WING in the execution of Wednesday’s arrest.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments