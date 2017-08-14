Gering man arrested for assault after breaking into Scottsbluff home

A Gering man on probation for drug distribution and arrested last week for an assault at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds is facing more charges after an alleged break-in and assault at a Scottsbluff residence late Friday night.

Court documents say 21-year-old Mitchell Miles of Gering was a member of a group witnesses saw break the window to the front door of a home in the 1700 block of 4th Avenue and enter the house. Scottsbluff Police say three people inside the house indicated they were assaulted, one woman claiming Miles kicked them several times in the ribs. One man said Miles along with several others forced him to the floor and as a group assaulted him as he curled up in a ball to protect himself.

When police got to the scene Miles was observed as a passenger in a car next to the house and ran from the arresting officer as he tried to handcuff him. He was captured after a short foot pursuit, and presumptive methamphetamine was found on the passenger floor of the car.

Miles was arrested for assault, destruction of property, trespassing and obstructing an officer.