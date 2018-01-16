Gering man arrested for child enticement

A 20-year-old Gering man has been arrested for child enticement through an electronic device.

Damon Clary was arrested for allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl he engaged in conversations on Facebook. Court documents indicate the girl told Clary her age, but he still arranged a meeting with her in October of last year, where they had sexual relations at a location near Five Rocks Amphitheater.

The victim told a forensic interviewer about the incident at CapStone after reporting it last Thursday to Gering Police. Clary was arrested following an interview with Police and is being held without bond pending his first court appearance Tuesday.