Gering man arrested for fleeing from Police in 100 mph chase

A 49 year old Gering man has been arrested on a warrant accusing him of fleeing from authorities in late April in a chase that at one time was at speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Court documents say Anthony Woodard is accused of taking his girlfriend’s vehicle without permission and when Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Dodge tried to stop him he fled, running through several traffic signals and stop signs. The documents say the occupants eventually fled from the vehicle on foot and a Gering Police officer made contact with Woodard a block away but did not arrest him.

Friday authorities stopped Woodard on a traffic stop and he was arrested on the warrant that charges him with flight to avoid arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, willful reckless driving, and driving under suspension.