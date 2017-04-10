Gering man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

A 32-year-old Gering man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Ismael Alvarado Galvan was arrested on Sunday afternoon after Gering officers received a report about a sexual assault that had occurred.

The 13-year-old girl told a CAPStone interviwer that Alvarado entered the room while she was sleeping, reached under her clothing and touched her buttocks. Court documents say he admitted to the touching, but claims it was over the clothing.

He was arrested and charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class IIIA felony. He will make his first appearance on the charge on Monday afternoon.