Gering man arrested on drug distribution charge

BY Ryan Murphy | July 31, 2017
Courtesy Scotts Bluff County Jail

A 20-year-old Gering man who reportedly sold drugs to a CI working for the WING Drug Task Force has been arrested following an October, 2016 controlled buy.

Michael Mapes is charged with Distribution of a Controlled Substance Near a School Zone. Court documents say on October 20, a CI purchased 1.7 grams of hash. An arrest warrant for this buy was issued on Friday, and Mapes was arrested on Saturday.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond, and a preliminary hearing has been set for August 8 in Scotts Bluff County Court.

