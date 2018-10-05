Gering man charged following Friday morning pursuit in Omaha

Two people- including a 34-year-old Gering man- were taken into custody following a pursuit this morning in Omaha.

Troopers noticed a Chevy Tahoe driving with no license plates, and the vehicle fled to the interstate when an attempted traffic stop was initiated.

Once on I-80, the vehicle reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour before crashing on an off-ramp.

The driver, 27-year-old Tara Stoops of Omaha- was taken into custody and charged with flight to avoid arrest and no valid registration. The passenger- 34-year-old Sean Newman of Gering- fled the scene on foot.

With the assistance of the Omaha Police Department, the Newman was apprehended a short distance away from the scene. He was then cited for obstruction and resisting arrest.