Gering man charged following Monday night accident

A 51-year-old Gering man has been cited following a Monday night accident north of McGrew.

Deputy Mark Bliss says around 7:30 p.m., first responders received a call about a vehicle that was submerged after being driven into a canal near Country Roads 34 and U. The driver, Adam Ramirez of Gering, was trapped in the vehicle and was helped out by members of the Minatare Fire Department.

Bliss says Ramirez was hypothermic and complained about hip pain.

He was transported to Regional West for treatment, and was cited for DUI, careless driving, driving on revoked license, no insurance and possession of an open alcohol container.