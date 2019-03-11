Gering man charged in marijuana grow operation now facing child porn charge

A 46-year-old Gering man who was arrested following a WING Drug Task Force investigation that broke up an illegal pot grow operation is facing a new charge.

When authorities executed the search warrant on the home of Robert Newton, drugs, weapons and his cell phone were all seized as evidence.

In January, separate search warrants were issued to examine the contents of the phone. Court documents say images on the phone contained suspected child pornography and other illicit photos.

A warrant for Newton’s arrest was issued on Friday charging him with a Class 2A Felony of Possession of Child Pornography. He is scheduled to make his first appearance on his latest charge on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.