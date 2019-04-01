Gering man charged with Incest, 1st Degree Sexual Assault

A $500,000 bond has been set for a 36-year-old Gering man accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating his 17-year-old daughter while they were living in Cozad.

An investigation began last summer in Dawson County after the victim called the Lexington Police Department detailing the cycle of sexual assaults from her father. The victim said she gave birth three weeks prior, and the father of the baby is the victim’s biological father.

During a forensic interview, the victim said she lived with her father, and controlled her by giving her drugs and alcohol. When she was under the influence, she told investigators that he would forcibly have sex with her.

In 2017, found out she was pregnant- and says her father was the only one that could have gotten her pregnant.

The 36-year-old suspect is now charged with a Class 2 Felony of 1st Degree Sexual Assault, a Class 2A Felony of Incest- with the victim being under 18 years of age, and facing an enhancement charge of being a habitual criminal.

A preliminary hearing in the matter has been set for April 11th in Dawson County Court. If convicted, the man faces up to 70 years in prison.

We are not releasing the suspects name to protect the identity of the victim.