Gering man charged with Terroristic Threats, Child Abuse following weekend distrurbances

BY Ryan Murphy | March 13, 2017
Booking Photo Courtesy Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

A Gering man is facing a variety of charges stemming from two disturbances over the weekend.

28-year-old Lionardo Ramirez was arrested for 2nd Degree Trespassing early Saturday morning after going to a residence he was banned from.

Ramirez bonded out, and the following day went back to the residence and allegedly got into a physical altercation with the woman living there. Court documents say he grabbed her by the neck and said, “I hope you die right now.”

The victim’s daughter allegedly saw the assault occur.

Gering officers went to Ramirez’ home, and he claimed the victim “got furious” and started swinging at him, punching him in the face, and bit him.

Following their investigation, Ramirez was arrested on the charges of: Terroristic Threats, Strangulation, Child Abuse, Domestic Assault Simple, and Trespassing.

He is scheduled to make his first appearances on this weekend’s charges on Monday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.

 

