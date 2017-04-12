Gering man charged with threatening, beating his wife

A Gering man who repeatedly threatened to harm or kill his wife and himself early Tuesday morning is in the Scotts Bluff County Jail.

Court documents say the victim told Police Barry Neal obtained a loaded rifle, handgun and knife and made the threats while keeping her from leaving the house. The documents indicate the woman told Police her husband shoved her against a wall, slapped her in the head and threatened to cut her throat during the ordeal, before eventually leaving their home in the 1600 block of Aspen Street.

Gering Police eventually found Neal in an alley a block and a half away and took him into custody on suspicion of making terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony and domestic assault.