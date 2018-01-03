Gering man charged in inmate assault investigation

A Gering man who is set to stand trial later this year on a burglary charge is facing two new felonies in Scotts Bluff County Court.

36-year-old Joseph Gonzales has been charged with Assault by a Confined Person (No Weapon) and Tampering with a Witness.

Court documents say that Gonzales is set to stand trial for a 2017 burglary, and one of the witnesses is currently in jail on unrelated charges. Authorities say that Gonzales learned the witnesses was subpoenaed to testify, and had gotten inmates to assault the witness on at least two separate occasions.

Subsequently, the new charges were filed in addition to the charges that Gonzales was previously facing.

Gonzales will be arraigned on the new charges Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.