It took a Scotts Bluff County jury less than one hour to convict a 36-year-old man of a felony burglary charge Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph Gonzales was found guilty on the Class 2A Burglary charge stemming from his June arrest.

Sentencing has been set for April 24th in Scotts Bluff County District Court; the Class 2A Felony conviction carries a prison sentence ranging from 0 to 20 years.