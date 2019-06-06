Gering man could face more than 20 years in prison for latest DUI arrest

A 52-year-old Gering man could be facing another prison term following his latest DUI arrest.

Tad Shelly was arrested on Monday afternoon in Scottsbluff. Officers say during a traffic stop, they detected the odor of alcohol coming from Shelly. He submitted to a preliminary breath test and had a blood alcohol content of .163- more than twice the legal limit.

A search of the camper he was hauling also revealed he was in the possession of a large sword and a fixed blade knife- both with blades longer than 3.5 inches.

Shelly was convicted in 2012 for DUI .15+ (with 2 prior convictions), Driving while Revoked from DUI, Flight to Avoid Arrest, and Resisting Arrest. He was sentenced 92 to 180 months in prison, and had his license revoked for 15 years.

With his prior convictions, Shelly was arrested on new charges of:

DUI .15+ (2 or more convictions)- Class 3A Felony, which carries prison term that could range from 0 to 3 years

Driving while Revoked from DUI- Class 2A Felony, which carries prison term that could range from 0 to 20 years

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person- Class 3 Felony, which carries prison term that could range from 0 to 4 years

Resisting Arrest- Class 1 Misdemeanor- Maximum of 1 year imprisonment

Court documents say that while he was being escorted into the patrol car, Shelly banged his head against it and dented the metal above the rear seat on the exterior of the vehicle.

Shelly was arraigned on the charges on Wednesday and will be back in court on Friday for his preliminary hearing.