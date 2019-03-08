Gering man faces felonies, misdemeanors following domestic dispute

A Gering man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for an alleged attack on a female victim at a Gering residence last night.

27-year-old Ethan Kerk is charged with felony terroristic threats and burglary, as well as 3rd degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse without injury and criminal mischief $0 to $500 following investigation by Gering Police.

In court records, officers responding to a domestic call say they saw the victim trying to leave the house in the 400 block of 3rd street and entered immediately to secure the scene.

The victim then told them Kerk had kicked in the front door upon returning from a bar, and once inside he grabbed her by the neck as she tried to fight him off, threw her into a dishwasher and threatened to throw her down the stairs.

Kerk told officers he grabbed the woman in self-defense, as she slapped him as soon as he walked in the door, but authorities say he then refused to answer further questions.

A 5-year-old boy was present at the time of the incident, and verified the victim’s version of events.

Kerk was scheduled to make an initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday morning.