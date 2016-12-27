Gering man facing nine child pornography charges

A 47-year-old Gering man has been arrested following a child pornography investigation that began in August.

Sean Gudgel is charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography, and was arrested last week by Sheriff Deputies.

The Nebraska State Patrol began the investigation after finding an explicit photo of a minor was uploaded from an IP address in Gering. They went to the home and talked to resident Sean Gudgel, who gave consent for authorities to search his computer.

During the search, they found 411 images in a folder on his laptop, and approximately half of them were child pornography. They also found hundreds of entries on Gudgel’s web browser for a website where child pornography can be uploaded and has closed chat-rooms that deal specifically with underage children.

The warrant was issued on Tuesday, December 20th charging Gudgel with nine counts of “Possession of Child Pornography-Age 19 or older.” Each charge is a Class IIA Felony, carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Gudgel will make his first appearance on the charges on Tuesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.