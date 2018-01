On Thursday afternoon, acting U.S. Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has indicted a 38-year-old Gering man.

Stuart says that Gregorio F. Rangel-Avila is charged with illegal reentry after deportation. The crime reportedly occurred around October 8, 2017.

If convicted, Rangel-Avila could be facing up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.