Gering man gets 6 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girls

A Gering man convicted of sexually assaulting two young children has been sentenced to a total of six years in prison.

62-year-old Robert Requejo Sr. was found guilty on two counts of 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a child- both of whom were under 10-years-old at the time of the assaults. On both counts, he was sentenced to three years on each conviction. The sentences will run consecutively.

He pleaded no contest to the charges in November of 2016.

Court documents say authorities learned about the incident after a witness told adults at Regional West Medical Center and during a CAPStone interview about what happened. The incidents involved inappropriate touching of the girls, which occurred in late February/ early March of 2016.

District Judge Leo Dobrovolny also ordered Requejo Sr. to serve 36 months of post release supervision once he gets out of prison, and will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.