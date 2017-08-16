Gering man gets three years in prison for domestic assault convictions

A Gering man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for his conviction on two counts of second degree domestic assault.

37-year-old John Sinks received 18 months in prison on each count, with Judge Leo Dobrovolny indicating the sentences are to be served consecutively.

Court documents say the victim told Gering Police Sinks became upset with her and struck her in both arms with a wooden spatula and a wooden piece from a child’s bed, leaving visible bruises.

The victim also said Sinks struck her in the back with his fists, with plastic soft drink bottles and in the head with a baby bottle that left a three inch gash that required six stitches to close the wound.