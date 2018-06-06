Gering man hospitalized after motorcycle struck from behind, two in custody

A Gering man is in stable condition at Regional West after his northbound motorcycle was struck from behind by a pickup on Highway 71 south of Gering Tuesday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 71-year-old Dennis Gingrich was transported for injuries suffered in the accident, which occurred just inside the Banner County line around 10 a.m.

Gingrich and his motorcycle were in the east ditch following the accident. The driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Dillon Andrews of Montana, and his passenger Joseph Hoof of Alliance, were taken into custody for possession of LSD and methamphetamine.