Gering man in critical condition following Saturday rollover

BY Ryan Murphy | July 2, 2019
A 49-year-old Gering man is in critical condition following a single vehicle rollover Saturday afternoon near the Wildcat Hills Nature Center.

The Nebraska State Patrol says that Mario Jaramillo was driving northbound on Highway 71 near mile marker 52 around 4 p.m., lost control of his Toyota 4-Runner, and rolled.

A passerby assisted to render aid, and Jaramillo was later airlifted to Regional West after suffering trauma to the head.

Trooper John Royal says that Jaramillo was wearing his seat belt, and the jaws of life were used to extricate him from the vehicle.

As of Tuesday morning, the Regional West House Supervisor said that Jaramillo remained in critical condition.

The NSP was assisted by the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, Gering Police Department, National Parks Service, Valley Ambulance, AirLink, and Gering Fire Department.

