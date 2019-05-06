class="post-template-default single single-post postid-383127 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Gering man in critical condition following weekend accident

BY KNEB Staff | May 6, 2019
A Saturday afternoon accident seriously injures a Gering man.

Gering Police say 69-year-old Donald Wimberley of Gering was struck by a vehicle after he had pulled over to check on a trailer he was towing on 7th Street.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Cole Russell, reportedly rear-ended Wimberley’s trailer and also hit Wimberley, who was taken to Regional West for serious injuries to his brain and spine.

Regional West’s House Supervisor says Wimberley remains in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

