Gering man in custody for imprisoning and beating his girlfriend

A Gering man who beat his girlfriend and kept her from moving room to room in her house has been charged with first degree false imprisonment and two misdemeanors, domestic assault, and third degree sexual assault.

Court documents say Gering Police investigated the June 4th assault after the victim told them she had picked up Kevin Vaughn around midnight the night before and taken him to her house. The victim said Vaughn was paranoid that she had another man at her place and became verbally abusive.

When the victim said she was going to another room to sleep, she said Vaughn wouldn’t let her leave and hit her several times. Police say she had visible swelling and bruising around her right eye as well as around her right wrist, upper right arm and on her left leg.

Vaughn, a construction worker, was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest.