Gering man jailed for felony domestic assault

A Gering man is being held on a $50,000 bond with a ten percent cash provision after being charged with felony second degree domestic assault.

Court documents say the victim told Gering Police 37 year old John Sinks became upset with her around 1 a.m. and struck her in both arms with a wooden spatula and a wooden piece from a child’s bed, leaving visible bruises. The victim also said Sinks struck her in the back with his fists, with plastic soft drink bottles and in the head with a baby bottle that left a 3″ gash that required six stitches to close the wound.

A warrant was issued for Sinks arrest and he made his first court appearance Monday.