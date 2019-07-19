Gering man pleads not guilty to motor vehicle homicide charge

A 25-year-old Gering man has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to a fatal accident that occurred on May 5th.

Cole Russell is accused of being behind the wheel during an accident that resulted in fatal injuries for 69-year-old Donald Wimberley of Gering.

Police say Wimberley had pulled over to check on a trailer he was towing on 7th Street in Gering. Russell reportedly rear-ended the trailer and hit Wimberley, who died seven weeks later from injuries sustained in the accident.

This morning in Scotts Bluff County Court, Russell pleaded not guilty to the two charges, and a pre-trial hearing has been set for September 9th.