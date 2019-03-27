Gering man pleads to charges stemming from November foot pursuit

A 30-year-old Gering man who led authorities on a foot chase through a Scottsbluff neighborhood back in November has pleaded no contest to the three charges he was facing in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Rusty Dobrinski ran from deputies trying to serve an arrest warrant for Criminal Trespass. During the chase, he threw a box that contained 12 grams of methamphetamine, digital scale, and plastic baggies.

On Monday, he pleaded no contest to Obstruction, Use of Money to violate Drug Laws, and Possession of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug- which was amended from Possession of Methamphetamine between 10 and 27 grams.

He faces 1 to 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 7th.