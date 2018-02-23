Gering man says “fresh energy and ideas” needed on county board

A 34 year old Gering man who has filed for county commissioner says it is time to have fresh faces on the board.

Charlie Knapper has filed to run against incumbent Sherry Blaha and challenger Jerry Crable for Scotts Bluff County Commissioner in District 3.

Knapper says the spirit of rotation has been missing from the county commissioner board which has led to the deterioration of our county roads, mismanagement of the county jail, and lackluster efforts in attracting new businesses and tourists to our county.

Knapper says Blaha has served “diligently and passionately,” and Crable has worked for a long time as the county’s Management Accountant, but fresh energy and ideas are needed.

Knapper, a graduate of Scottsbluff HS and current Gering resident, works at Regional West Health Services as a PACS Analyst. Knapper says since graduating high school he has lived in Lawrence, KS and Hilton Head, SC. While in Hilton Head Knapper completed Hospitality and Ambassador Training through the Hilton Head Chamber of Commerce and learned about the the importance of the tourism economy

Knapper and his wife Kerry have two boys ages five and two.