Gering man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

A 47-year-old Gering man will spend five to eight years in prison after his conviction on four counts of possessing child pornography.

Sean Gudgel was sentenced Monday afternoon regarding a Nebraska State Patrol investigation that began last August when an explicit photo of a minor was uploaded from an IP address in Gering.

Investigators went to the home and talked to Gudgel, who gave consent for authorities to search his computer, where hundreds of images of child pornography were found in a folder. They also found closed chat-rooms that deal specifically with underage children.

During the sentencing hearing, District Judge Leo Dobrovolny noted Gudgel continued to maintain he was “set-up.” But Dobrovolny said images on Gudgel’s cell phone and evidence he shared them indicated he was aware of the situation and responsible for possessing the pornography.

Gudgel was sentenced to four concurrent 5-8 year prison terms and was given credit for 204 days in jail. He will be eligible for parole in 30 months with good time. Gudgel must also register as a sex offender.