Gering man takes plea deal in child sexual assault case

A 28-year-old Gering man has entered a no contest plea to two charges relating to the molestation last Memorial Day of a 10-year- old girl.

Celestino “Petey” Aguayo was convicted of Sexual Assault of a Child and Attempted 3rd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child under a plea agreement with the prosecution.

Court documents say that on May 30th last year, the Gering Police Department was called out to a disturbance at Aguayo’s home over allegations of him molesting a 10-year-old girl. The victim claims that Aguayo touched her privates.

A CAPStone interview was conducted the following day, and the victim described how and where Aguayo touched her.

When he is sentenced June 1st , Aguayo could be facing up to three years in prison on the first charge and a maximum of two years in prison on the other.