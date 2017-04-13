Gering man’s sentencing on drug conviction delayed

A 20-year-old Gering man arrested last week for possession of methamphetamine following the execution of a search warrant at his home on K street had his sentencing on another drug charge continued pending the outcome of the new case.

District Judge Leo Dobrovolny postponed sentencing of Jacob Johnson for attempted distribution of methamphetamine until May 12th at 2 p.m.

In November, Johnson sold 1.7 grams of methamphetamine to a CI working for WING. He pleaded no contest to the Class IIA felony, and could face up to 20 years in prison on that charge. In the latest case officers found baggies with meth residue and items associated with the use and sale of the drug, including 48 used hypodermic needles in the basement of the home.

Dobrovolny Wednesday called the arrest last week “very concerning”, noting Johnson’s decision to commit substance abuse crimes while awaiting sentencing on another drug count “doesn’t look so good”. Dobrovolny said Johnson “could do a lot of time for the crime” and increased his bond from $40,000 to $100,000 while ordering him to be returned to the Scotts Bluff County jail.

