Gering Merchants Association hosts downtown trick-or-treating

Downtown Gering was bustling with ghouls and goblins, princesses and pirates, and trick-or-treaters of all shapes and sizes Tuesday afternoon.

The Gering Merchants Association helped organize this family friendly activity, with more than 50 Gering businesses participating. From 3 to 5 p.m., kids had full rein of downtown to go to these local businesses in their Halloween costumes- and hopefully collect more treats than tricks.

First State Bank was one of the 54 Gering locations participating this year, and Assistant Vice President/ Branch Manager Derek Manley explains why it’s so important to be part of these downtown festivities.

“Well we support the community however we can,” explains Manley. “So if it’s days like this where we’re handing out treats for the kids to come and just do an annual activity that’s been done for centuries- it’s just one of those things that we love to do. Get involved with the public and encourage these kids to dress up, have fun, and do it in a safe environment. ”

The Gering Merchants will be switching gears and start preparing for their annual Santa’s Village in Downtown Gering, which beleive it or not- will start later this month.