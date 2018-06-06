Gering named by national writer one of the 20 best small towns to visit

Gering is hoping to have many more individual and group travelers this summer after a national travel writer who visited the area listed Gering as one of the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2018.

Laura Kiniry with Smithsonian.com visited on a national writer’s tour in conjunction with the Nebraska Tourism Commission marketing program. In the article Kiniry discusses the area’s history, museums and recreation. Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Karla Niedan-Streeks said the article highlighted all the right things

Niedan-Streeks said, “The article focuses on our location along the Oregon Trail, but also discusses the key components that sets us apart from everyone else. These are the things that you can only see and do in Gering, Nebraska. So we were extremely pleased with the overall article. and especially what she wrote about our community and the assets we have in our small town.”

The article is not only in the Smithsonian Magazine but on their Facebook and Twitter accounts and has a 4 million person reach.