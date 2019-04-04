(UPDATE W/ INTERVIEW ADDED) Gering names Kyle Cotton as boys basketball coach

Gering Activities Director, Glen Koski, announced this afternoon that Gering High School has hired Kyle Cotton to be the next head boys basketball coach.

Cotton is the current Activities Director at Minatare High School and has been their head basketball coach for the past seven years.

I visited with Coach Cotton this afternoon.

In his time at Minatare, Cotton led the program to a record of 76-69 including a trip to the State Tournament at the end of the 2014/2015 season. The Indians won their first round state tourney game over Paxton 53-52 in thrilling fashion and that was their first State Tournament win since 1945.

This past season Minatare finished with a record of 10-9.

Cotton replaces Rick Winkler, who served as an interim coach this past season after longtime head coach Randy Plummer stepped down last summer.

Zach Boness will be joining Cotton on the Gering boys basketball staff.

For the last few seasons Boness had been an assistant coach at Scottsbluff High School and prior to that was the Freshman coach at Gering.

Here’s the press release from Mr. Koski at Gering High School…

Gering Public Schools is pleased to announce the hiring of Kyle Cotton as their new Head Boys Basketball Coach and Physical Education Instructor. Mr. Cotton has a strong basketball background that will greatly benefit the Gering basketball program. He brings 10 years of head coaching experience to the program having coached boys’ basketball at two different schools. Mr. Cotton is currently physical education instructor, head boys’ basketball coach and activities director at Minatare Public Schools. He led the Minatare Indians to a state tournament appearance in 2015, 70 years since their last appearance. Previous to Minatare he coached at Lingle Ft. Laramie where he led them to a 5th place finish in the Wyoming State Tournament.

Mr. Cotton has completed his Master’s Degree in Educational, School, and Counseling Psychology with an Emphasis in Positive Coaching. Mr. Cotton stated that, “Pursuing higher education has allowed me to attain an advanced knowledge of the complexities associated with the student-athlete’s perspective of the game, as well as my understanding of philosophy and procedure.

Gering Schools Athletic Director Glen Koski stated, “We are excited to have a coach the caliber of Mr. Cotton. Through the development of strong relationships with athletes he has been able to lead two struggling programs to state tournament appearance. Mr. Cotton will have a positive impact on our programs and build upon the successes we have had in basketball.”