Gering native takes honor in preliminary round of Miss Nebraska scholarship competition

A Gering Native in the Miss Nebraska Scholarship competition walked away with a new award on the first night of the 2019 event in North Platte.

Allison Baird, Miss Nebraska State Fair, and Allison Swanson, Miss Heartland, were recognized as preliminary award winners in the first night of competition at the 2019 Miss Nebraska event. Baird was honored with the Preliminary On Stage Interview Award, receiving $500 in cash scholarships, and Swanson was honored with the Preliminary Evening Wear Award, receiving $350 in cash scholarships.

Baird, a 22-year old Gering native and Doane University student, has been advocating for fine arts education for several years as a titleholder within both the Miss Nebraska and Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen organizations. As the current Miss Nebraska State Fair, Baird started her own organization, Little But Fierce, speaking to schools, groups and events across the state. Baird has earned more than $10,000 in cash scholarships, finishing 1st Runner Up at the 2018 Miss Nebraska competition. Baird is the first recipient of this new award sponsored by Miss Nebraska Little Sister Alumni.

Swanson is a 24-year old Omaha native, graduate of Evangel University, and Master’s Program student at Bellevue University. She is the Society Engagement Coordinator at Smart Gen Society (formerly Smart Girl Society), a non-profit teaching students, parents, and educators how to safely use digital media, which has also been her social impact initiative as Miss Omaha and Miss Heartland. Swanson was named 3rd Runner Up at the 2018 Miss Nebraska competition, and is nominated for the Miss Nebraska Community Service Award. Swanson’s preliminary award for both her social impact statement and gown, a sequined Tony Bowls design from the Winning Crown in Omaha, is sponsored by The Prom Shoppe in North Platte.

Three North Platte area high school students were also awarded the 2019 Nebraska Male Community Service Awards. Corey Parsons, a church youth group leader, Boy Scout, and Rotary award winner, wins $500. Nathan Franz and Jacob Swift tied for Second Place winning $250. Franz is a Special Olympics advocate, Eagle Scout and American Red Cross premier blood partner. Swift is a youth sports volunteer, church volunteer and Academic All-State member.

Preliminary competition at the 2019 Miss Nebraska event continues June 7 in North Platte, Nebraska, and will be streamed live online at www.MissNebraska.org. Candidates are eligible for more than $70,000 in prize packages and an estimated $1.4 million in in-kind college scholarships.