Gering officials seek to hold the line on user fees during budget process

Gering City officials this week started their budgetary process with standing committees hearing preliminary funding requests from the various city departments.

Mayor Tony Kaufman tells KNEB News he believes the city can make some progress in areas such as sinking funds for equipment replacement that may have languished in prior years, but there is one specific goal elected officials would like to meet. “We’ve really tried to maintain not having increases on user fees city-wide. We’ve been able to maintain that the past three years and anticipate being able to do that,” says Kaufman, “Which means, we’ll have to go back to our different departments respectively, cut (initial requests) and make tough choices. So, I think we’re prepared to do that again, the Council is pretty much a consensus across the board trying to do as much as we can without having any (negative) impact on the community.”

Kaufman says the city is also looking at some projects, especially in utilities, that would save the city money over the next five or ten years.

He says it’s a complicated process every year, but he believes the city will be positioned well for the upcoming fiscal year.