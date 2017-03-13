Gering patrons to decide on $24 million bond issue Tuesday

Gering residents Tuesday will be casting their votes on a $24 million bond issue that is part of a proposed grade reconfiguration that would bring 150 to 170 ninth graders into the 51 year old high school.

Gering is the only high school in the state with a current grade 10-12 configuration at the high school and grades 7-9 at the Junior High. The district would need to add space and make basic renovation to the high school in order to accomodate the additional students.

Supporter Allison Judy says it’s important that Gering students have the same educational opportunities that other students in the state already enjoy.

Working with architects, the school district’s Facilities Committee recommends a proposed addition, upgrade to the HVAC system, a secure front entrance area, more common and cafeteria space and renovations to the media center and locker and weight room areas.

Dr. Daryl Wills says the high school has been well maintained over the years, but says it still has a number of issues that need to be addressed.

There has been no organized opposition to the bond issue. If passed the bond issue will increase property taxes $144 for each $100,000 valuation.