Gering Pizza Hut to close Tuesday

The Gering Pizza Hut is closing this coming Tuesday, and everything will be operating out of the Scottsbluff store beginning November 1st.

That’s the word from Gering store Manager Lacee McConkey, who told KNEB News finances, a lack of traffic, and required minimum wage increases forced the closing of the restaurant after 25 years.

McConkey says the Scottsbluff and Gering stores have a total of 25 employees. McConkey says the dozen Gering employees will be employed at the Scottsbluff restaurant, which will serve both communities with delivery and try to bring the Gering customers across the river.

McConkey says the Gering building will be used for storage after it closes, but the long-term plans for it has yet to be determined.