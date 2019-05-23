class="post-template-default single single-post postid-386661 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Gering Planning Commission recommends against permit for new County communications tower

BY Scott Miller | May 23, 2019
Site of proposed new communications tower for Scotts Bluff County (Miller/KNEB/RRN)

A proposal to construct a new Scotts Bluff County communications tower just west of the old jail is running into resistance.

Following public testimony Monday night, the Gering Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend against approval of the conditional use permit required for construction of the free-standing 160-foot structure.

County officials are seeking the permit to replace the 40-year-old tower and antennae on top of the county courthouse that have suffered damage from wind, lightning and bird strikes over the years.

The cost of the proposed tower is less than $500,000, and in January, County Communications Director Ray Richards told Commissioners it would also provide room for expansion of technology services used by cities and the county, such as the new Zuercher dispatching system.

The permit request now goes before the Gering City Council, which is expected to take up the issue during their meeting June 10.

