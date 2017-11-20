Suspect in Gering teacher assault in custody

Gering Public Schools has confirmed that a student attempted to assault a staff member at Gering High School this morning.

The media release says the staff member was not hurt and the student is in custody.

Gering Police say they were notified of the situation at 7:10 a.m. and contacted the 16 year-old male suspect three minutes later two blocks from the school. The student was taken into custody by Police with help from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s office.

The student is being charged with terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Police Chief George Holthus says the student will be transferred soon to an appropriate juvenile facility, probably in Madison, Nebraska on the other end of the state.

Holthus did not have information on the specifics of the assault or the type of weapon involved.