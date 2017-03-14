Gering Police Chief introduces newest officer to the force

The Gering Police Department welcomes its newest member to the force.

On Monday night, Gering Police Chief George Holthus introduced Breanna Stickels to the City Council as their newest officer.

Stickels hails from Limon, Colorado and graduated from Chadron State College with her bachelor’s in Criminal Justice. She also did track and field for four years at CSC.

“We all have a role to play in a successful community, and you have chosen an important role,” said Chief Holthus. “Breanna, thank you for accepting that challenge, on behalf of the City of Gering.”

Following the formal introduction, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman administered the oath of office to Officer Stickels.