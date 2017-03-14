class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221867 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Gering Police Chief introduces newest officer to the force

BY Ryan Murphy | March 14, 2017
Home News Regional News
Gering Police Chief introduces newest officer to the force
Gering Police Chief George Holthus introduces Officer Breanna Stickels to the council (Mooney/KNEB/RRN)

The Gering Police Department welcomes its newest member to the force.

On Monday night, Gering Police Chief George Holthus introduced Breanna Stickels to the City Council as their newest officer.

Stickels hails from Limon, Colorado and graduated from Chadron State College with her bachelor’s in Criminal Justice. She also did track and field for four years at CSC.

“We all have a role to play in a successful community,  and you have chosen an important role,” said Chief Holthus. “Breanna, thank you for accepting that challenge, on behalf of the City of Gering.”

Following the formal introduction, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman administered the oath of office to Officer Stickels.

Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman administrating the oath of office to Officer Breanna Stickels (Mooney/KNEB/RRN)
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments