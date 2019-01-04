Gering Police investigating early Friday shooting

Gering Police say they’re investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Capt. Jason Rogers tells KNEB News officers were called to 1955 1/2 Third Street at 4:45 a.m. to find a male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Rogers say the 24 year old shooting victim was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, his condition not yet available.

Rogers says the victim indicated he was shot by an unknown individual, and investigators were still on scene as of Friday mid-morning.